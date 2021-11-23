Adele’s 30 becomes 2021’s best-selling album in the US three days after its release

Adele’s “30” has become 2021’s best-selling album in the US three days after it was released.

According to a Billboard report, citing initial MRC data, 30 has sold over 500,000 copies in the US between 19 November and 21 November.

It has already surpassed the year’s previous top-seller Taylor Swift’s Evermore, that was released on 11 December 2020 and sold 462,000 copies in 2021 as of last week.

The “Easy on Me” hitmaker’s fourth studio album has also sold the most copies in a single week in 2021, beating Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) which sold 369,000 copies in the US in the week ended 18 November.

30 has garnered over 575,000 equivalent album units in the US, including traditional album sales, streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, and track equivalent album (TEA) units.

Billboard is expected to release 30’s official first-week numbers on 28 November. If the album debuts at No 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts, out on 4 December, 30 will be Adele’s third studio album to make it to the top spot after 2015’s 25 and 2011’s 21.

Music critics and Adele fans have showered praise on the 33-year-old’s latest album.

In her four-star review of 30, The Independent’s Annabel Nugent calls Adele’s fourth record a “tornado of self-revelation” from a singer who has “demonstrated a knack for explaining our feelings to us” time and time again.

