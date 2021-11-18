Adele has released a new video performing her new track “To Be Loved” from her upcoming album 30.

The 33-year-old singer posted a video of herself singing the song on Thursday (18 November), leaving fans in tears.

“To be loved and love at the highest count / Means to lose all the things I can’t live without,” the artist, whose full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, sings.

“Let it be known that I will choose to lose / It’s a sacrifice, but I can’t live a lie / Let it be known, let it be known that I tried.”

The “Easy On Me” singer’s new album is released this week, six years after her last album, 2015’s 25.

Fans have said they are “wrecked” after hearing the “raw vocals” in the new video.

“Adele is singing some major truth in To Be Loved!!!! I am so wrecked by this song. So beautiful,” wrote one person.

Another fan added: “OMG. This is talent and those lyrics. You can feel the pain. She is simply superb.”

Manchester-based singer The Melaninja wrote: “Each lyric on ‘To Be loved’ by Adele resonates so much it felt like my heart was pierced over and over again with every second of listening.”

“Then by the time she finished singing I was swimming in a sea of my own tears. F****** beautiful.”

Reviewers across the media have shared their verdicts for 30, and it has been heralded as the singer’s best work by several outlets, with many praising the songwriting craft and musicianship.

In a four-star review from The Independent, Annabel Nugent wrote: “Lyrically, 30 is candid. Adele has always been forthright – every bad feeling you’ve felt, she has confessed to feeling too – but there is a new immediacy here.

“Earlier songs spoke in platitudes and broad strokes. They projected human emotions onto the natural world – a shallow valley, a shelter in the rain, the river running nearby where she grew up. But the singer of 30 is more literal. Adele unmediated. Adele unfiltered. Adele opening her Notes app at 3am mid-anxiety attack and jotting down whatever comes to mind.”

30 is out tomorrow (19 November).