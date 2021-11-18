Adele responds to critics of her new music: ‘Why would I shake up my sound?’

Adele has responded to people who have criticised her new music for being too similar to her previous work.

The singer’s new album, 30 (her first release in six years) sees Adele revisit the topic she knows best: relatable heartbreak.

It has received mostly positive reviews, including from The Independent. However, in a new interview, Adele said she had seen comments online from people criticising the teaser for her new single “Easy On Me”.

Responding to those people in her conversation with The Face, Adele said: “Why would I shake up my sound? No one else is doing my sound, so why would I change it up?”

Speaking about how she’s curated her own sound, she said: “I know what I’m good at. I really enjoy the music that I write. If I didn’t, then I wouldn’t be doing it.

“When I’m consistent with the sound of my music and the style of singing that I do, I think that’s what – I believe – cuts through everything else. Because it’s not confusing. No one’s like: ​‘What?’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Adele discussed the reactions to her recent weight loss and her struggle with postnatal depression.

Her album 30 was given four stars by The Independent’s critic Annabel Nugent, who wrote: “Lyrically, 30 is candid. Adele has always been forthright – every bad feeling you’ve felt, she has confessed to feeling too – but there is a new immediacy here. Earlier songs spoke in platitudes and broad strokes.

“They projected human emotions onto the natural world – a shallow valley, a shelter in the rain, the river running nearby where she grew up.

“But the singer of 30 is more literal. Adele unmediated. Adele unfiltered. Adele opening her Notes app at 3am mid-anxiety attack and jotting down whatever comes to mind.”

The single “Easy On Me” also received a four-star review in this publication, with Alexandra Pollard describing it as a “crisp, plaintive and mature comeback”.