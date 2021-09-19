Adele announces romance with sports agent Rich Paul on Instagram

Adele has officially announced her romance with boyfriend Rich Paul on Instagram.

The singer shared an image taken alongside the 39-year-old sports agent in a photo booth at an event on Saturday night (18 September).

She captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

The pair have been spotted together regularly over the past few months, but this is the first time the “Hello” singer has acknowledged the romance officially.

In July, a source told PEOPLE: “It’s not super serious, but they’re having a good time. They have mutual friends in common, so that’s been nice. She’s having fun and being social.”

Last year, Paul, who is the founder of the United Talent Agency (UTA)-affiliated Klutch Sports, was named the ninth “most powerful” sports agent in the world.

Adele divorced her ex Simon Konecki in March/ The pair share custody of their son, Angelo, who is eight.