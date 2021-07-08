Adele celebrates England semi-final win in rare video from her LA home

Adele has shared a rare glimpse into her home in a lively video celebrating England’s semi-final win at the Euros 2020.

The British superstar posted on Instagram showing her ecstatic reaction to Harry Kane’s winning goal during Wednesday night’s (7 July) game.

Adele’s actual face could barely be seen in the video, which depicted her cheering and screaming along with friends, but her shoes, TV and surroundings were able to be glimpsed.

“IT’S BLOODY COMING HOME,” the singer captioned the video, alongside 10 England flag emojis.

Adele appeared to be watching the England-Denmark match on US sports channel ESPN, suggesting she is currently based in her Los Angeles home rather than her native London.

Last night’s match saw England beat Denmark 2-1, following an own goal from Denmark’s Simon Kjær, followed by Kane’s extra time goal after the team won a penalty.

The victory meant that England are now playing in their first tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.

In June, Adele made another rare Instagram appearance with a tribute to those killed in the Grenfell Tower blaze.

The singer was one of the first celebrities to go to the residential building in the hours after the fire happened in June 2017. She was seen crying and consoling other mourners as they watched firefighters deal with the aftermath.

Fans are hoping she will announce her next album at some point this year.