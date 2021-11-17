In a new, emotional interview with John Meyer, Adele has opened up about her divorce and how she misses being married.

In the interview for Sirius XM, Meyer asked Adele if he should get married.

Adele replied: “Yes. You should get married. I think it is a really incredible thing, marriage. And I know that some people probably think that I wouldn’t think that and like I gave up on it.”

The Easy On Me singer, 33, filed for divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019 and has said that her latest album, 30, is about the breakdown of her marriage.

Speaking to Meyer, Adele added: “I definitely am open to marriage again. The feeling I had in being married, was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life.”

She continued: “Sadly, it didn’t work out. I miss being married.”

You can see a clip from the interview here:

Sharing the post, Meyer wrote: “I interviewed my friend @adele for @siriusxm, and her answer to this question was as evolved, honest and insightful as the rest of what she shared in our conversation.

“...Her new album ‘30’ drops Thursday at midnight. It is exquisite, profound, and will surely soften the world’s heart. Thank you, Adele.”

The full interview with Meyer will air on Friday (19 November) at 7am ET.

Adele also recently opened up about the moment she decided to divorce in a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele recalled that she realised she wanted a divorce while talking with some friends. “We were all answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, ‘What’s something that no one would ever know about you?’ And I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like: ‘I’m really not happy. I’m not living, I’m just plodding along,’” the “Easy On Me” singer said.

“And I remember a lyric that I wrote that I put on a song on 25, which is ‘I want to live and not just survive.’ I definitely felt like that,” Adele added. “And it was when I admitted to my own friends who thought I was really happy that actually, I’m really unhappy, and they were all aghast.”

“I felt like it was sort of from there that I was like, what am I doing it for?” she added.

The singer also admitted that she had wanted to feel settled and happy, but that she never really felt “truly present” in her relationship with Konecki, with whom she shares nine-year-old son Angelo.

“It made me really sad,” she said of the realisation.