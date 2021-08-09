Adele is reportedly in discussions to appear in her own Las Vegas residency.

The singer is expected to release her much-delayed fourth studio album later this year, six years after the release of her last record, 25.

Now,The Mail on Sunday reports that Adele is in talks to join artists such as Elvis Presley, Elton John and Britney Spears, and host a concert residency in Vegas.

Sources told the publication that the “Set Fire to the Rain” singer has been approaching musicians about appearing in her band for the residency.

They told The Mail: “Adele has very recently been talking to musicians that she has worked with before to gauge their availability, to see whether they could be in Vegas for the gigs.

“It is all very exciting. It would make her a lot of money but it would also mean she could have a routine. It would be hugely lucrative for her but also really fun. She loves performing live and there would be no shortage of people travelling to see her once the Covid restrictions are dropped.”

The Independent has contacted Adele’s representatives for comment.

Adele, who was named in March as the biggest selling female artist of the century, last toured in 2017, when she played 120 dates around the world grossing £127m.

A residency in Las Vegas can be extremely lucrative for artists, with Celine Dion famously making £454m with her own residency from 2011 to 2019, during which she played around 70 shows a year.