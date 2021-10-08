Adele has revealed details about her marriage with Simon Konecki, and their subsequent divorce, in candid new interviews.

Speaking in her cover interviews for Vogue and Vogue UK, the singer – whose new album 30 is expected to be released later this year – opened up about her separation.

“Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me,” she said.

Adele shares nine-year-old Angelo with the charity CEO, whom she started dating in 2011.

The artist said she and Konecki kept their split “to ourselves for a very long time” for the sake of their son.

“I’d trust him [Konecki] with my life,” she said. “I definitely chose the perfect person to have my child with. That – after making a lot of knee-jerk reactions — is one of my proudest things I’ve ever done.”

She continued: “The timeline the press have of my relationship, my marriage, is actually completely wrong. We got married when I was 30… and then I left.”

When asked how long it was after she got married that she decided to end it, Adele said: “I’m not gonna go into that detail, remember I am embarrassed. This is very embarrassing. It wasn’t very long.”

Many had believed Adele to be married since 2016, but she revealed they didn’t wed until 2018. She publicly filed for divorce in 2019.

In the interviews, Adele also said she hopes her new album will help explain her divorce to her son, and she opened up about the collaborations on the new record.

Adele will release her first new music in nearly six years, the single “Easy on Me”, on 15 October.