Adele has officially announced her fourth album, 30 – her first in six years.

The “Hello” singer also confirmed that the release date will be 19 November and unveiled album artwork that features a side-on shot of her face on a blue background.

The news follows the announcement of lead single, “Easy on Me”, which will be released this Friday (15 October).

Alongside the announcement, Adele also detailed her journey to making the album, stating: “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hope to be when I first started it nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite actually.”

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. And so, I’m finally ready to put this album out.”

The singer goes on to describe 30 as her “ride or die” during the “most turbulent” time of her life. She also calls it her “friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway” to cheer her up.

Also in the statement, Adele says the album “checked in [on her]” because she’d “become so consumed” by “grief”.

She concludes by saying that “home is where the heart is”.

30 will be released on 19 November via XL Recordings.