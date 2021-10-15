Fans of Adele have reacted with delight after she debuted her new song “Easy on Me” earlier this evening (15 October) .

The track is the first new music to come from the artist since 2015, so had been eagerly anticipated by fans. Shortly before the video appeared on YouTube, there were over 100,000 of them waiting to listen. Their reactions across social media have been almost universally positive, with one Twitter user tweeting that Adele had “made history sitting in a chair”, in reference to key scenes in the song’s accompanying music video and her video for “Rolling In The Deep”:

Fan account ‘Adele Pictures’, posted that, for them at least, “the darkness is finally gone”:

One fan struck a chord simply by quoting the song’s lyrics over a picture of a suitably emotional meme:

One moment in the video which received a lot of attention was its sudden transition from black and white to colour, with one fan noting that the moment was “what I’m living for”:

Meanwhile, MTV weighed in to claim that all it knows are three emotions: “happiness, sadness, and “Easy On Me.”

Adele’s fans were quick to pick up the visual references to her “Hello” video:

As well as certain technological advances between the videos, with one fan saying that it was nice to see the singer had “upgraded her flip phone.”

“Easy on Me” is taken from Adele’s upcoming album, 30, which is set to arrive on 19 November via XL Recordings.