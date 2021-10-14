Adele has shared her new song “Easy on Me” this evening (October 15) – you can listen to it below.

The song, which Vogue recently described as a “gut-wrenching plea of a piano ballad”, is Adele’s first new music since 2015. Shortly before the video appeared on YouTube, there were over 100,000 fans waiting to listen.

The song is taken from her upcoming album, 30, which is set to arrive on 19 November via XL recordings.

Adele’s new song and accompanying video can be viewed now on YouTube. The song is also available to stream on Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer and iTunes.

Adele’s new single,, “Easy On Me"

Speaking about her journey to the new album on Instagram earlier this week, Adele said: “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hope to be when I first started it nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite actually.”

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. And so, I’m finally ready to put this album out.” The singer goes on to describe 30 as her “ride or die” during the “most turbulent” time of her life. She also calls it her “friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway” to cheer her up.

Also in the statement, Adele says the album “checked in [on her]” because she’d “become so consumed” by “grief”.

She concluded by saying that “home is where the heart is”.

Adele expanded further to Vogue recently, saying: “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it. I always say that “21” doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it in their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”