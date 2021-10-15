Adele reflects on past relationship in new song, ‘Easy On Me’

Adele has shared her new song “Easy on Me” this evening (15 October) and it sees the musician seemingly reflecting on her past relationship.

The song sees Adele asking a partner to go “Easy on Me” after a relationship breakdown. Adele describes how she and her partner were “stuck” and tried “hard” to make it work but at some point had to “give up”.

Adele sings: “When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways / You can’t deny how hard I’ve tried / I’ve changed who I was to put you both first / But now I givе up.”

Fans online think the song’s lyrics could be a reference to her marriage to Simon Konecki, who the musician divorced in 2019 after two years together.

The video for the song sees Adele moving out of the home from her 2018 video for “Hello” which many online have also interpreted as a reference to her leaving her marriage.

Elsewhere in the song, Adele sings: “I was still a child / Didn’t get the chance to / Feel the world around me / I had no time to choose what I chose to do” which fans think could be a reference to Adele thinking she married at too young an age.

Online, one Twitter user said: “Adele is such a genius. She entered the same home in “Hello” and in “Easy On Me” she leaves the same home basically symbolising her divorce and leaving the relationship.”

Another added: “#EasyOnMe captures the deep and honest insight of someone looking back on their relationship.”

You can see some more of the reaction below.

Speaking about her journey to the new album on Instagram earlier this week, Adele said: “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hope to be when I first started it nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite actually.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. And so, I’m finally ready to put this album out.” The singer goes on to describe 30 as her “ride or die” during the “most turbulent” time of her life. She also calls it her “friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway” to cheer her up.

Also in the statement, Adele says the album “checked in [on her]” because she’d “become so consumed” by “grief”.

She concluded by saying that “home is where the heart is”.

Adele expanded further to Vogue recently, saying: “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it. I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it in their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”