Adele says she drank to deal with ‘boring’ people

Adele opened up about her drinking habits in a new interview with makeup artist Nikki de Jager.

The British singer appeared on Nikki Tutorials where she received a makeover while speaking about her new album, 30, as well as offering some insight into her personal life.

As she poured them each a glass of wine, 33-year-old singer explained the reasons why she used to drink and why she changed her habits.

“I would normally drink to make other people interesting, rather than to spice myself up!” she explained.

“People are parties are bloody boring,” she added. “It’s true!”

In a recent interview with Vogue, Adele opened up about her “close” relationship with alcohol.

The singer said: “I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It’s what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it.”

Adele in promo art for her Las Vegas residency (Press Image)

Adele had a difficult relationship with her father, Mark Evans, who died of cancer in May. Evans split up with the singer’s mother, Penny Adkins, soon after Adele was born.

However, the singer said that she and Evans “got our peace” before his death.

In the Nikkie tutorial, the duo also discussed Adele’s song, “I Drink Wine” which she said she wrote as she was dealing with events in her life, including the aftermath of her divorce from Simon Konecki.

They touched on the subject of fame (”I don’t like it,” Adele said), touring, and how she stays grounded.

Elsewhere in the video, Adele spoke about the celebrities she adores.

“I would freak out over The Rock [...] he sent me flowers the other day because him and his wife couldn’t make my show. Literally, I nearly fell off my chair!” she said.

“I wish he was my dad. Oh yeah, it’s not like I - I haven’t got a crush on him or anything, he’s amazing.”

Adele recently performed an ITV special, An Audience With Adele, which was attended by her friends and famous fans, including Emma Thompson, Samuel L Jackson and Stormzy.

She recently announced a residency in Las Vegas, which will be in January 2022.