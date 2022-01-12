Adele has released a new music video for her hit song “Oh My God”.

The track is the second single on her latest album 30, which was released in November last year.

On 12 January, Adele dropped an accompanying music video for the song. Its release comes three months after the video for “Easy On Me”.

The music video is directed by Sam Brown, who previously worked with Adele on the video for 2011’s “Rolling in the Deep”.

It sees the 15-time Grammy winner dressed in a number of vintage-inspired outfits by designers including Vivienne Westwood, Harris Reed and Louis Vuitton.

Multiple dancers also feature across the video. Apples are a running theme in the clip, with the fruit being seen at the beginning of the video and then recurring in later scenes.

The video ends with Adele sitting on a chair and taking a bite of an apple.

While the music video is shot entirely in black and white, in one of the promotional photos Adele shared ahead of its release, viewers can see that the singer is wearing a crimson off-the-shoulder dress with matching red nails and lipstick.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about the music clip, with many exclaiming the same reaction: “Oh my god”.

“OH MY GOD ADELE OH MY GOD,” wrote one person.

Another added: “LITERALLY OH MY GOD QUEENNN,” while a third user said: “OH MY GOD I CAN’T BELIEVE IT #OhMyGod adele is art.”

Someone else referenced the fact that different versions of Adele appear on screen at once, writing: “A world with multiple Adeles is a world I wanna live in.”

“Oh My God” debuted at No 3 on the Global 300 and Global Exclusive US charts, as per Billboard.

You can read The Independent’s review of “Easy On Me” here and our four-star review of the album here.