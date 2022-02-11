Adele has “astonished” her fans by pole dancing at a London nightclub.

The 33-year-old singer, who recently won two Brit awards, attended G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event at Heaven Club in London on Thursday (10 February).

The “Easy On Me” singer was shown to be loving every moment of the competition.

Towards the end of the competition, Adele ended up on the stage with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole and took to a pole on the centre of the stage to dance in her all-white outfit.

“Adele was absolutely loving the event. She was having a great time with friends and loved watching the show,” an onlooker told Daily Star.

“After the contest was over she stormed the stage and the crowd went wild. No one was expecting a music icon to be there.”

Many fans were “awestruck” by Adele’s move.

“I will never forget this night a few hours ago,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I was very sad, and then Adele appears doing pole dancing, my emotional stability really depends on a 33-year-old British woman, today was really the best night. I love that woman.”

Another fan added: “Adele pole dancing wasn’t on the list of what I might wake up to but from now I hope I wake up to it everyday.”

On Friday morning, Hole shared a photo of her and Adele on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina.”