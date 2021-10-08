Adele hopes new album will help explain divorce from Simon Konecki to their son

Adele has revealed that her as yet untitled new album is an attempt to explain her divorce to her nine-year-old son.

In an interview with Vogue, the singer’s first in five years, she said: “My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for.”

The “Hello” singer added that the record is to help him understand her emotions when he’s older.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness.

“It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal,” she says.

Adele highlighted a particular song on the album intended for her son, Angelo: “That one is obviously about stuff that happened, but I wanted to put it on the album to show Angelo what I expect him to treat his partner like, whether it be a woman or a man or whatever.”

Adele released a teaser for her first single in six years, “Easy on Me”, this week. It is scheduled for release on 15 October.