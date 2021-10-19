Adele clears up tea controversy sparked by Hello music video

Adele has cleared up the controversy surrounding a notorious cup of tea that featured in her music video for “Hello”.

The British star, who just released her comeback single “Easy on Me”, sat down with British Vogue for a blind taste-testing session of traditional British food, including a fry-up, cockles, a pork pie, and fish and chips.

During the interview, the 33-year-old revealed that the cup of tea shown in the “Hello” was not actually made by her.

The offending cuppa in the sepia-toned video was made by pouring boiling water into a floral china teacup, before Adele places the teabag inside.

The method was so outrageous to some fans that they began tweeting the hashtag #BoycottAdele.

“I'm gonna show you how I like my cups of tea, which, contrary to the ‘Hello’ video, I didn't prepare that when I was filming it, someone else did,” Adele revealed.

“I like to brew the tea bag, add a bit of sugar, bit of milk, stir it, stir it, stir it, ring it out, put it wherever you want.”

According to the Official Charts, “Easy on Me” – Adele’s first single in five years – is on course to debut at the No 1 spot after easily outperforming the rest of the Top 10 combined.

Within 48 hours of its release, it had already achieved 70,000 chart sales. Provided it does debut at No 1, it would mark Adele’s third UK chart-topper after 2011’s “Somebody Like You”, and 2015’s “Hello”.

Her fourth album, 30, is scheduled for release on 19 November.

She is marking the release with a two-hour television special, Adele: One Night Only, which will air on CBS on Sunday 14 November.

The singer will perform some of her first new material in years and also sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.