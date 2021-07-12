Adele was among the celebrities sending their commiserations to England following a heartbreaking to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Gareth Southgate’s team scored an early goal but went on to lose to penalties after extra time.

Despite the disappointment, some of the UK’s most famous faces have lent their voices to support the team.

Adele watched the final from the US, and shared a photo of her wearing her England shirt after the game.

“You did us so proud!” the London-born singer wrote. “You brought our game home and brought us all together.”

“All the boys made us so proud!!!!! Well done on such a great game!” Dua Lipa wrote, sharing a picture of Bukayo Saka.

“We love you England we'll bring it home soon enough.”

Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher also sent a message of support to 19-year-old Saka, who has been the victim of racist abuse – along with teammates Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford – after his penalty was saved by Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“Love Saka,” Gallagher wrote, adding: “It's all good Bruv I love you kid we go and smash the World Cup. It is what it it is.”

“Heads up England! So much to be proud of,” wrote actor Orlando Bloom. “You are a team to beat, a team we love and support and a team we respect.”

Tom Felton, who starred as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, shared a photo of himself looking disappointed while wearing his England shirt and wrote: “YeUgGHhh.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Alright, football gods, I'll wait another 55 years then. But I warn you, unless biotech comes up with something impressive, I'll fairly certainly be dead...” wrote Stephen Fry. “Bah, grr, poo and bother.”

“Congratulations Italy. And thank you Gareth, thank you lads. You made us proud,” Nigella Lawson said.

I admire every player who steps up & shows the balls to take a penalty in a game that important. Especially when they’re just 19, 21 & 23. Proud of you,” Piers Morgan wrote, tagging Saka, Sancho and Rashford.

You missed, and we lost, but you’ve all got guts.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press