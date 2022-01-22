Adele has thanked fans for their “overwhelming” support after she postponed her Las Vegas residency at the last minute.

The singer-songwriter had been due to perform her Weekends with Adele show twice each weekend from 21 January until 16 April 2022 at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel.

However, in a tearful video shared online just 24 hours before opening night, Adele revealed that the plans had been postponed due to Covid and delivery issues.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she told fans, confiding that she was “really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that travelled [to the show].”

While some fans have expressed outrage at the last-minute cancellation, others expressed support for the artist – which she acknowledged this morning (22 January) on Twitter.

“I have the best fans in the world!” she wrote.

“Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you.”

When tickets for the shows first went on sale in December, all 100,000 tickets were purchased within six hours, setting a record per-show average gross of $2.2m (£1.6m).

Ticket prices ranged from $85 to $600 for the balcony and between $860 and $5,000 for the lower section of the 4,200 seat venue.