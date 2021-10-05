Adele has posted on Twitter for the first time in nine months as rumours of a new album release continue to circulate.

The pop star appeared on the social media platform yesterday, in a period when Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook were unavailable for users around the globe.

Alluding to their competitors’ technical malfunction, the official Twitter brand account (@Twitter) shared a post which read: “hello literally everyone.”

In response, Adele wrote: “Hiya babes!”

The post is her first interaction on the site since 10 January.

Yesterday (4 October), Adele also updated her social media pages, changing her Twitter and Instagram images to a blue and turquoise pattern.

The singer-songwriter’s old website was also scrubbed, and now offers fans a link to sign up and receive more information.

Last week, a number of mysterious billboards appeared bearing the number “30”, leading many fans to believe that a new Adele album, entitled 30, is forthcoming in the near future.

Adele has named previous albums after significant ages in her life, with her previous records being titled 19, 21 and 25.

While fans have speculated that an announcement is imminent, nothing has yet been confirmed by the artist.