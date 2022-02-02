Adele faces backlash for ‘tone deaf’ post after Vegas show cancellation

Adele is facing backlash for a recent Twitter post following the postponement of her Las Vegas residency.

In a tweet on Tuesday (1 February), the 33-year-old singer announced she will be performing at the Brit Awards next week.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too!” she said.

“I’m looking forward to it!” she added. “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

This tweet comes after the New York Daily News reported on speculation that Adele had pulled out of her live shows due to problems in her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul.

Fans of Adele have labelled her post to be “tone deaf”, with many questioning if she “just forgot about the Vegas shows”.

Last month, the singer postponed her exclusive new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel just 24 hours before its opening night.

“What about all those people that have lost money because you cancelled at the last minute. Where is their performance?” one fan wrote.

Another fan added: “Are you actually going to show up, I am out $2500 USD for flights and tickets.”

“Hun probs not the best idea to brag about this when you and your team haven’t refunded fans for Vegas,” an angry fan wrote.

Piers Morgan tweeted: “It’s a miracle!! (Bet the fans who paid all that money to go to Vegas are especially thrilled.)”

Last month, Adele said “she’s embarrassed” about having to reschedule all of her Las Vegas shows.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in a teary-eyed video.

The singer said all of the shows would be rescheduled due to “delivery delays and Covid”.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid,” she said.

“Half my crew and team are down with Covid and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

“I’m gutted – I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry,” she said.