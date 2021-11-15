Adele’s two-hour special with Oprah Winfrey is airing in the US.

The singer, who will release her new album 30 next week, sat down for an interview with the TV icon, which will air during the two-hour show. The programme will also include a concert featuring several new songs as well as some of Adele’s classic hits.

Adele recorded her performance last month at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. In addition to its functions as an observatory, the facility has been used as a filming location for various movies and TV shows.

On Sunday (14 November), before the special aired, Adele called the observatory “the most beautiful venue I’ve ever played”.

“Thank you to everyone who made it possible,” she added in a tweet. “To Oprah for allowing me to tell my truth lovingly in a safe space. The whole thing was pretty overwhelming, I’ve seen it twice and cried my eyes out both times.”

She wrote in a second message: “Having been on such a rollercoaster the last few years and then the pandemic, it was hard to imagine being on stage singing again ever. So the fact that I got to and also got to sing my new songs, has me feeling a million things at once!”

Adele One Night Only will air on CBS from 8:30 to 10:30pm ET and 8 to 10pm PT. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Adele is expected to have a “wide-ranging conversation” with Winfrey “about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son”.