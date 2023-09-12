Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aerosmith have postponed the remaining US dates on their farewell tour over health concerns surrounding lead singer Steven Tyler.

Tyler, 75, is said to have suffered “bleeding” after performing onstage with damaged vocal chords.

The American rock band, known for hits such as “Walk This Way”, announced the news in a statement shared on their Instagram page.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler said.

“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The gigs in question, which had been set to take place this month, have been rescheduled for next January and February.

In their statement, Aerosmith also stipulated that ticketholders would be able to receive refunds if unable to attend the new date.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates,” they confirmed. “Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase.”

Before the postponement was announced, Aerosmith had played just three dates of their current tour, titled Peace Out: The Farewell Tour.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performing in September 2023 (Getty Images)

Original bandmembers Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, and Brad Whitford had performed alongside Tyler for the tour, as well as drummer John Douglas, replacing Aerosmith’s absent longtime drummer Joey Kramer.

The band’s farewell tour was announced last year, with a total of 40 gigs initially planned between September and January.

“It’s the final farewell tour, but I have a feeling it will go on for a while,” Perry said at the time.

“But I don’t know how many times we’ll be coming back to the same cities. It could very possibly be the last time.”

For a full list of the rescheduled dates, see below:

Monday 29 Jan 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday 14 Feb 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday 17 Feb 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wednesday 21 Feb 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Monday 26 Feb 2024 – Raleigh. NC – PNC Arena

Thursday 29 Feb 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse