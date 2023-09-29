Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aerosmith has postponed the remaining US dates on their farewell tour again after Steven Tyler’s vocal injury transpired to be “more serious than initially thought”

Lead singer Tyler, 75, was initially said to have suffered “bleeding” after performing onstage with damaged vocal cords.

“His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care,” Aerosmith said in a statement. “He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” Tyler said in a statement. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

The gigs in question, which had been set to take place this month, were initially rescheduled for next January and February. They will now take place “sometime in 2024”, according to the band.

In their statement, Aerosmith also stipulated that ticketholders would be able to receive refunds if unable to attend the new dates.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced,” they confirmed. “Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase.”

Before the postponement was announced, Aerosmith had played just three dates of their current tour, titled Peace Out: The Farewell Tour.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performing in September 2023 (Getty Images)

Original bandmembers Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, and Brad Whitford had performed alongside Tyler for the tour, as well as drummer John Douglas, replacing Aerosmith’s absent longtime drummer Joey Kramer.

The band’s farewell tour was announced last year, with a total of 40 gigs initially planned between September and January.

“It’s the final farewell tour, but I have a feeling it will go on for a while,” Perry said at the time.

“But I don’t know how many times we’ll be coming back to the same cities. It could very possibly be the last time.”