AIM Awards 2023 winners in full, from Björk to Wet Leg
The ceremony also marked the Icelandic singer-songwriter’s first in-person awards show appearance since 2012
Björk, Wet Leg and RAYE were among the big winners at the 2023 AIM Independent Music Awards.
All the winners were announced and celebrated during an “electrifying evening” at London’s Roundhouse on Tuesday (26 September).
Attendees were treated to live performances by P Money and Whiney, Laughta and Cassia.
British rapper Avelino, who won Best Independent Album in association with Spotify, also took the stage to perform as part of the ceremony’s 50 years of hip-hop celebration.
The night also marked Björk’s first in-person awards show appearance since 2012.
“The AIM Awards are always about more than celebrating the nominees, winners and attendees in the room,” AIM CEO Silvia Montello said. “AIM celebrates the legends, visionaries, innovators, and all the creative talent who continue to keep our UK’s vibrant independent music community the envy of the world.”
Find the list of winners in full below:
Best Independent Album in association with Spotify
Avelino - God Save The Streets (More Music Records/ OddChild Music) – WINNER
Kelela - Raven (Warp Records)
Little Simz - No Thank You (Forever Living Originals)
Nova Twins - Supernova (Marshall Records)
Obongjayar - Some Nights I Dream of Doors (September Recordings)
Oliver Sim - Hideous Bastard (Young)
RAYE - My 21st Century Blues (Human Re Sources)
Rina Sawayama - Hold The Girl (Dirty Hit)
Shygirl - Nymph (Because Music)
Wu-Lu - LOGGERHEAD (Warp Records)
Best Independent Track in association with Meta
Connie Constance - “Hurt You” (Play It Again Sam)
ENNY - “Charge It” (FAMM)
Four Tet - “Three Drums” (Text Records)
Makaya McCraven - “Dream Another” (XL Recordings)
Overmono - “Good Lies” (XL Recordings)
RAYE, 070 Shake - “Escapism” (Human Re Sources) – WINNER
Shygirl - “Shlut” (Because Music)
Sudan Archives - “Selfish Soul” (Stones Throw Records)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - “Spitting Off The Edge of The World” feat Perfume Genius (Secretly Canadian)
Yves Tumor - “Echolalia” (Warp Records)
UK Independent Breakthrough
Ezra Collective (Partisan Records)
I.Jordan (Ninja Tune)
Overmono (XL Recordings)
Shygirl (Because Music) – WINNER
Suki Waterhouse (Sub Pop)
Best Live Performer
Björk: (One Little Independent) – WINNER
PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist
AntsLive (Payday Records, Trademark Records)
John Summit (Off The Grid Records)
Surya Sen (Skint Records)
Vibe Chemistry (DnB Allstars Records)
Wet Leg (Domino Records) – WINNER
Best Independent EP/ Mixtape in association with BBC 1Xtra
Bellah - Adultsville (Base ‘N’ Rebulz X Marathon Music Group)
ENNY - We Go Again (FAMM) – WINNER
Jessica Winter - Limerance (Lucky Number)
Saint Joshua - EP2 (Ditto Music)
yunè pinku - BABYLON IX (PLATOON)
One To Watch in association with BBC Music Introducing
Jessica Winter (Lucky Number)
Juice Menace (Supernature)
FLOWEROVLOVE (FAE GRP)
Laughta (MDLBEAST) – WINNER
Master Peace (PMR)
Best Creative Campaign in association with Able
Because Music (Shygirl - Nymph)
Dirty Hit (Rina Sawayama - Hold The Girl)
Human Re Sources (RAYE - My 21st Century Blues)
Ninja Tune (Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy)
Partisan Records (Ezra Collective - Where I’m Meant To Be) – WINNER
XL Recordings (Yaeji - With A Hammer)
Best Independent Remix
Sega Bodega Remix (One Little Independent) - Björk - “Ovuke (feat. Shygirl)”
Soulwax Remix (Deewee / Because Music) - Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - “Cliche”
Nu:Tone Remix (Hospital Records) - GLXY - “Butterfly Effect (feat. Hugh Hardie & Visionobi)” – WINNER
Jamie XX remix (Young) - Oliver Sim - “GMT”
Boys Noize (Secretly Canadian) - Yeah Yeah Yeahs - “Wolf”
Best Independent Video in association with Vevo
Ezra Collective - “No Confusion ft. Kojey Radical” (Partisan Records)
Kelela - “Enough For Love” (Warp Records)
Obongjayar - “I Wish It Was Me (Live)” (September Recordings)
RAYE, 070 Shake - “Escapism.” (Human Re Sources)
Wesley Joseph - “MONSOON” (EEVILTWINN) – WINNER
Outstanding Contribution to Music in association with Merlin
Stephen & David Dewaele - Soulwax / 2manydjs – WINNER (Because Music / [PIAS])
Best Independent Label
Defected Records
Forever Living Originals
Hospital Records – WINNER
One Little Independent
Transgressive
Best Boutique Label
Chess Club
Glasgow Underground
Houndstooth
Rough Bones – WINNER
So Young Records
Music Entrepreneur of the Year
Alex Brees - Un:hurd
Caius Pawson - Young / Space – WINNER
Jess Kangalee - Good Energy PR
Keturah Cummings - Forward Slash
Yasin El Ashrafi - HQ Familia
Independent Champion in association with Downtown
Jaguar Bingham
Resident Music – WINNER
Cafe OTO
Innovator Award in association with Amazon Music
Dan Carey – WINNER
Diversity Champion
Charisse Beaumont - Black Lives in Music – WINNER
