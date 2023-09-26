Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Björk, Wet Leg and RAYE were among the big winners at the 2023 AIM Independent Music Awards.

All the winners were announced and celebrated during an “electrifying evening” at London’s Roundhouse on Tuesday (26 September).

Attendees were treated to live performances by P Money and Whiney, Laughta and Cassia.

British rapper Avelino, who won Best Independent Album in association with Spotify, also took the stage to perform as part of the ceremony’s 50 years of hip-hop celebration.

The night also marked Björk’s first in-person awards show appearance since 2012.

“The AIM Awards are always about more than celebrating the nominees, winners and attendees in the room,” AIM CEO Silvia Montello said. “AIM celebrates the legends, visionaries, innovators, and all the creative talent who continue to keep our UK’s vibrant independent music community the envy of the world.”

Find the list of winners in full below:

Best Independent Album in association with Spotify

Avelino (AIM press)

Avelino - God Save The Streets (More Music Records/ OddChild Music) – WINNER

Kelela - Raven (Warp Records)

Little Simz - No Thank You (Forever Living Originals)

Nova Twins - Supernova (Marshall Records)

Obongjayar - Some Nights I Dream of Doors (September Recordings)

Oliver Sim - Hideous Bastard (Young)

RAYE - My 21st Century Blues (Human Re Sources)

Rina Sawayama - Hold The Girl (Dirty Hit)

Shygirl - Nymph (Because Music)

Wu-Lu - LOGGERHEAD (Warp Records)

Best Independent Track in association with Meta

RAYE (AIM Press)

Connie Constance - “Hurt You” (Play It Again Sam)

ENNY - “Charge It” (FAMM)

Four Tet - “Three Drums” (Text Records)

Makaya McCraven - “Dream Another” (XL Recordings)

Overmono - “Good Lies” (XL Recordings)

RAYE, 070 Shake - “Escapism” (Human Re Sources) – WINNER

Shygirl - “Shlut” (Because Music)

Sudan Archives - “Selfish Soul” (Stones Throw Records)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - “Spitting Off The Edge of The World” feat Perfume Genius (Secretly Canadian)

Yves Tumor - “Echolalia” (Warp Records)

UK Independent Breakthrough

Shygirl (AIM press)

Ezra Collective (Partisan Records)

I.Jordan (Ninja Tune)

Overmono (XL Recordings)

Shygirl (Because Music) – WINNER

Suki Waterhouse (Sub Pop)

Best Live Performer

Björk (AIM press)

Björk: (One Little Independent) – WINNER

PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist

Wet Leg (AIM press)

AntsLive (Payday Records, Trademark Records)

John Summit (Off The Grid Records)

Surya Sen (Skint Records)

Vibe Chemistry (DnB Allstars Records)

Wet Leg (Domino Records) – WINNER

Best Independent EP/ Mixtape in association with BBC 1Xtra

ENNY (AIM Press)

Bellah - Adultsville (Base ‘N’ Rebulz X Marathon Music Group)

ENNY - We Go Again (FAMM) – WINNER

Jessica Winter - Limerance (Lucky Number)

Saint Joshua - EP2 (Ditto Music)

yunè pinku - BABYLON IX (PLATOON)

One To Watch in association with BBC Music Introducing

Laughta (AIM Press)

Jessica Winter (Lucky Number)

Juice Menace (Supernature)

FLOWEROVLOVE (FAE GRP)

Laughta (MDLBEAST) – WINNER

Master Peace (PMR)

Best Creative Campaign in association with Able

Ezra Collective (AIM Press)

Because Music (Shygirl - Nymph)

Dirty Hit (Rina Sawayama - Hold The Girl)

Human Re Sources (RAYE - My 21st Century Blues)

Ninja Tune (Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy)

Partisan Records (Ezra Collective - Where I’m Meant To Be) – WINNER

XL Recordings (Yaeji - With A Hammer)

Best Independent Remix

Sega Bodega Remix (One Little Independent) - Björk - “Ovuke (feat. Shygirl)”

Soulwax Remix (Deewee / Because Music) - Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - “Cliche”

Nu:Tone Remix (Hospital Records) - GLXY - “Butterfly Effect (feat. Hugh Hardie & Visionobi)” – WINNER

Jamie XX remix (Young) - Oliver Sim - “GMT”

Boys Noize (Secretly Canadian) - Yeah Yeah Yeahs - “Wolf”

Best Independent Video in association with Vevo

Wesley Joseph (AIM Press)

Ezra Collective - “No Confusion ft. Kojey Radical” (Partisan Records)

Kelela - “Enough For Love” (Warp Records)

Obongjayar - “I Wish It Was Me (Live)” (September Recordings)

RAYE, 070 Shake - “Escapism.” (Human Re Sources)

Wesley Joseph - “MONSOON” (EEVILTWINN) – WINNER

Outstanding Contribution to Music in association with Merlin

Stephen & David Dewaele - Soulwax / 2manydjs – WINNER (Because Music / [PIAS])

Best Independent Label

Defected Records

Forever Living Originals

Hospital Records – WINNER

One Little Independent

Transgressive

Best Boutique Label

Chess Club

Glasgow Underground

Houndstooth

Rough Bones – WINNER

So Young Records

Music Entrepreneur of the Year

Caius Pawson (AIM Press)

Alex Brees - Un:hurd

Caius Pawson - Young / Space – WINNER

Jess Kangalee - Good Energy PR

Keturah Cummings - Forward Slash

Yasin El Ashrafi - HQ Familia

Independent Champion in association with Downtown

Jaguar Bingham

Resident Music – WINNER

Cafe OTO

Innovator Award in association with Amazon Music

Dan Carey – WINNER

Diversity Champion

Charisse Beaumont - Black Lives in Music – WINNER