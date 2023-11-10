Alanis Morissette announces huge 2024 tour featuring Joan Jett and Morgan Wade

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alanis Morissette is embarking on a massive 2024 tour with special guests Morgan Wade and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

The 49-year-old “Ironic” singer made the announcement on her Instagram Story on Thursday (9 November), writing that she has “been teeming to share this news”.

Beginning on 9 June in Phoenix, Arizona, Morisette will take off across North America on her 33-date The Triple Moon Tour. She will make stops in several major US cities, including Houston, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Cincinnati, Ohio and Portland, Oregon, before wrapping up in Inglewood, California on 10 August.

It is currently unknown whether she will add on more dates.

Morisette will appear on stage with Jett, 65, and her band that she formed in 1980 with her producing and songwriting partner Kenny Laguna. Its current members include guitarist Dougie Needles, bass player Hal B Selzer and drummer Michael McDermott.

American country singer Wade, 28, will also feature.

Fans can sign up for the rocker’s mailing list by Wednesday (14 November) to gain access to pre-sale tickets beginning on Thursday (15 November) at 10am local time.

General sale opens on Friday (16 November) at 10a local time.

The Triple Moon Tour comes nearly three years after Morisette’s 2021 tour, which was in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her hit 1995 album Jagged Little Pill.

During that tour, she performed at several locations across North America and Europe.

Morissette’s 2022 album, The Storm Before the Calm, is her latest record release, which followed her 2020 albums Such Pretty Forks in the Mix and Jagged Little Pill (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition).

One of her greatest hits – “You Oughta Know” – from her original 1995 album has long been rumoured to be about her ex-boyfriend, Full House star Dave Coulier, whom she dated in the Nineties.

During a SiriusXM interview last year, Coulier recalled his reaction to hearing Morisette’s single for the first time.

“I’m driving in Detroit and I’ve got my radio on and I hear the hook for ‘You Oughta Know’ come on the radio and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is a really cool hook,” he told radio hosts Jim Norton and Sam Roberts.

He continued: “Then I start hearing the voice and I’m like, ‘Wow this girl can sing!’ And I had no idea this was the record.

“And then, I was listening to the lyrics, going, ‘Ooooh, oh. Ooh nooo! Oh I can’t be this guy!’” he said.