Alanis Morissette says she dropped out of Rock Hall of Fame ceremony due to sexist environment
‘I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment,’ singer wrote in statement
Alanis Morissette has explained her last-minute absence from the annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that took place in Los Angeles this weekend.
The singer was due to perform a duet of “You’re So Vain” with Olivia Rodrigo in honour of Carly Simon, who was being inducted.
However, after taking part in rehearsals on Friday, Morissette left the venue and did not appear in Saturday’s (5 November) show.
Late on Monday (7 November), the “Ironic” singer shared a lengthy statement on Instagram discussing her decision to leave, blaming production staff and “an overarching anti-woman sentiment”.
Her statement reads: “There are some misinformed rumblings about my not performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend. Firstly, I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo ... and all the amazing people and artists who were there.
“I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career.
“I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those whom I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.”
It continues: “Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women. I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on.”
The Independent has contacted the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for comment.
Rodrigo went on to perform “You’re So Vain” solo, and Sara Bareilles read an acceptance letter written by Simon, who also did not attend the ceremony due to the recent deaths of her two sisters.
