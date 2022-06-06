The bassist and founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec John Such, has died at the age of 70.

The rock band announced the death on Sunday (5 June).

“He was an original,” Bon Jovi wrote in a post on Twitter. “As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band.

“To be honest, we found our way to each other thru [sic] him,” the statement added. “Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special moments will bring a smile to my face and tears to my eyes.”

Such was a bassist for the rock band from 1983 to 1994.

Details of how he died haven’t been revealed.

Bon Jovi credited Such for bringing the band together, revealing that he was a friend of drummer Tico Torres and brought him and songwriter Richie Sambora to see the band perform back in the day.

Such left Bon Jovi in 1994 when he was replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald. He rejoined the band for its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Such played on the band’s first five studio albums, including Slippery When Wet, New Jersey and Keep the Faith.

Many people from the music industry have paid tribute to Such.

Jon Bon Jovi’s brother Matthew Bongiovi posted a photograph with Such on Twitter, writing: “Rest Easy brother, Alec John Such.”

Music historian Eddie Trunk added: “RIP former and original Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such.”

Radio jockey Martha Quinn wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear Alec John Such, og member of @BonJovi has passed away. I can picture his long black trench coat and red t-shirt in Runaway.

“To the Such family, please know he will be missed by the entire MTV generation.”