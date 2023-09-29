Aled Jones to duet with his teenage self on new album

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aled Jones has found an unusual duet partner for his new album – his teenage self.

The Welsh singer, who rose to fame as a teenage chorister with his rendition of “Walking in the Air”, is releasing a new album next month celebrating his 40-year career in music.

As part of the record, titled One Voice – Full Circle, Jones, will duet with unreleased recordings originally performed during his teenage days on a new album that celebrates his 40-year music career.

The 52-year-old uncovered the tracks while going through memorabilia his parents had collected over the years. During the process, he found some multi-coloured shirts and bow ties which were handmade for him by a BBC employee for a programme he did aged 13 in 1983.

Jones had previously forgotten about the show, with the items prompting him to track down the footage of the original programme. Here, he found a number of recordings which had not been released.

For the new album, Jones recorded new harmonies with his younger self on a number of the songs which featured in the show, including “Ave Maria” and “Bright Eyes”.

“It’s an honour and a real privilege to step into the studio again with little Aled – so many memories come flooding back and a surreal experience to sing with him at his prime,” Jones said.

Jones meets Princess Margaret in 1986 (PA)

“I consider myself very lucky. Hope everyone enjoys the harmony of past and present.”

For the record, Jones also recorded a new piano solo version of “Walking in the Air”. The song led to him finding fame as a teenager after he covered it for the 1982 animated version of Raymond Briggs’s The Snowman.

The new album, which is the fourth instalment in his One Voice series, also includes a cover of The Sutherland Brothers’s 1972 track “Sailing”, which is best known as a hit for Rod Stewart.

Handel’s “Where’er you Walk” from the musical drama Semele, Welsh love song “Bugeilo’r Gwenith Gwyn” and traditional ballad “Scarborough Fair” are also on the track list.

Jones on stage in 2020 (PA)

The first single, “Panis Angelicus”, is out now.

Jones will embark on a UK tour next Spring, titled Full Circle, where he plans to take the audience on a journey through his life, sharing never before heard stories and a few songs, as well as releasing a book.

Jones added: "It’s going to be a very busy 2024 and I can’t wait to get on the road and visit interesting places I’ve never visited before and of course to see my wonderful fans."

One Voice – Full Circle will be released on 20 October.

Additional reporting by Press Association.