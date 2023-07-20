Aled Jones robbed of £17,000 Rolex watch by teenager wielding a machete
Singer and TV presenter was with his son near their west London home when the incident took place in the early evening
Aled Jones was threatened by a teenager holding a machete who robbed him of his Rolex watch, police have said.
The Songs of Praise presenter, 52, was with his son Lucas, 18, near their west London home on 7 July when the pair were approached by a 16-year-old.
As initially reported byThe Sun, Jones handed over his watch, said to be a Rolex Daytona and worth up to £17,000.
The Metropolitan Police has now said that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with robbery. The youth denies being responsible for the attack.
The police said that they received a report at around 5.40pm on Friday 7 July by a man who “had been approached by a male who threatened him with a machete and demanded his watch”.
“Following an investigation by detectives, a 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on Friday with one count of robbery,” they said.
The Independent has contacted Jones’s representatives for further comment.
The teenager has been bailed to appear at Wimbledon youth court for trial on 24 August.
Jones rose to fame as a teenage chorister, when his 1985 rendition of “Walking in the Air” featured in a 1985 campaign for Toys ‘R’ Us.
The song was first recorded in 1982 for the film adaptation of Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman, where it was sung by Peter Auty. However, the popularity of Jones’s cover led many to believe that his version was the original used in the film.
In the years since, Jones has presented across UK television, and has notably hosted Songs of Praise since 2004.
With his successful career, the Welsh TV personality has spoken in the past about his love of watches.
In a 2016 interview with The Daily Telegraph about his spending habits, Jones said: “I don’t drive around in a Bentley or anything. I drive around in a 4x4 Lexus but I am very proud of my watch, which is one of only about 200 in the world and has great historical, if not financial, value.
“It’s by a British company called Bremont. It’s a code-breaker watch that has actually got part of the Enigma in it. It incorporates wood from hut six in Bletchley Park where Alan Turing and all those brilliant minds helped shorten the Second World War by two or three years, they reckon… It’s a huge part of history and it beats a Rolex or a Cartier any day.”