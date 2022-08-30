Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arctic Monkeys’ frontman Alex Turner directed the band’s music video for their new single “There’d better be a Mirrorball”, it has emerged.

Released in the early hours of Tuesday morning (30 August), the single marks the Sheffield rock group’s first new music in four years.

The video begins with a divided kaleidoscope (or mirrorball) style shot of the frontman playing the piano with a light behind him.

The track’s title then comes up over the screen, before the shot changes to a close up of Turner looking straight into the camera.

It then moves on to show the band recording in a studio, each pictured separately, and then together in both black and white and colour film.

“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” is the first track from Arctics’ forthcoming seventh studio album The Car, following on from 2018’s Tranquility Base & Casino and 2013’s AM.

It comes straight off the back of their headline set at Reading and Leeds festival over the bank holiday weekend.

The Car will feature 10 new songs written by Turner and made with the band’s regular producer James Ford.

According to an official press release, the album finds Arctic Monkeys “running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career”.

In an interview with The Big Issue, Turner spoke about how the record may compare to the intergalactic sound of their latest release.

“On this record, sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth”, Turner told the publication.

He continued: “I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record. The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”

You can watch the video to “There’d better be a Mirrorball” here.