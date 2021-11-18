AMAs 2021: Here’s all the nominations for the American Music Awards
Olivia Rodrigo is in the lead with a total of seven nominations
The 2021 American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B this year, will take place later in the week at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
Nominations for the awards ceremony were announced last month, placing Olivia Rodrigo in the lead with a total of seven nominations.
Contrary to other awards shows where a jury of industry figures decides the winners, at the American Music Awards, these are picked entirely based on votes by fans.
The American Music Awards will take place on 21 November at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
24k Goldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”
Favourite Trending Song
Erica Banks – “Buss It”
Måneskin – “Beggin”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
Popp Hunna – “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
Favourite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B – “Up”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
Favourite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Favourite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favourite Pop Album
Ariana Grande - Positions
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo - SOUR
Taylor Swift - evermore
The Kid LAROI - F*CK LOVE
Favourite Pop Song
BTS – “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Favourite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favourite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
Gabby Barrett - Goldmine
Lee Brice - Hey World
Luke Bryan - Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album
Favourite Country Song
Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs – “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Favourite Hip-Hop Album
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion - Good News
Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave - SoulFly
Favourite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B – “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV – “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK – “Calling My Phone”
Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke – “What You Know Bout Love”
Favourite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
Favourite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favourite R&B Album
Doja Cat - Planet Her
Giveon - When It’s All Said And Done…Take Time
H.E.R - Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Queen Naija - missunderstood
Favourite R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Favourite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favourite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favourite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favourite Latin Album
Bad Bunny - EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G - KG0516
Maluma - PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco
Favourite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA – “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
Farruko “Pepas”
Kali Uchis – “telepatía”
Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawái (Remix)”
Favourite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
Favourite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favourite Gospel Artist
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
Cardi B is nominated in the ‘Favourite Music Video’, ‘Favourite Female Artist – Hip-Hop’ and ‘Favourite Song – Hip-Hop’ categories.
In the US, the American Music Awards will air on ABC at 8pm EST / 7pm Central time. The ceremony will also be available to stream the next day on ABC’s website and on Hulu.
