‘America’s Got Talent’ star Jay Jay Phillips has died from Covid-19 – reports

The musician took part in season four of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Elizabeth Aubrey
Friday 03 December 2021 20:38
(Independent)

America’s Got Talent star Jay Jay Phillips has died, aged 30.

His family told TMZ that the musician was suffering from Covid-19 at the time of his death, noting that he became sick during Thanksgiving week.

The outlet also reported that his family and friends were checking in on him, but just before the holiday his condition deteriorated.

While his family urged him to go to the hospital, the outlet reports that he told them that he just needed to “sleep it off”.

Phillips’ girlfriend and mother reportedly returned to check on him on Thanksgiving and found him dead at his home.

This a breaking story - more to follow

