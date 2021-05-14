The Eurovision Song Contest is coming to America.

The competition has announced its US version, dubbed the American Song Contest, will take place for the first time in 2022.

All 50 states, as well as five US territories and Washington, DC, will compete for the title of Best Original Song.

“An incredible solo artist, duo, DJ or a band will represent each location performing an original song, celebrating the different styles and genres across America,” the announcement reads in part.

NBC has acquired the rights to the programme in the US.

The contest will take place live and in three stages: the qualifying rounds, the semi-finals, and the grand final.

The winner will be determined by “fan votes” as well as “a jury of music industry professionals” who will “lend their expertise to the competition”.

In Europe, the first Eurovision Song Contest took place in 1956. Participating countries are members of the European Broadcasting Union, an alliance of media organisations.

‘For 65 years the Eurovision Song Contest has connected people far and wide. As owners of this hugely successful format, we have seen how it has found a place in millions of hearts across Europe and beyond,” Martin Österdahl, the executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, said in a statement.

“Now we are excited to have found the perfect partners to share this unique competition and its passionate celebration of music and original songs with the American people.”

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 competition is scheduled to take place this month in Rotterdam.