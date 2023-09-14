Amy Winehouse’s band reunite in Camden to mark late singer’s 40th birthday

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amy Winehouse’s original band have paid tribute to the late singer on what would have been her 40th birthday.

The troubled “Rehab” singer and Grammy winner was just 27 when she died in 2011 of alcohol poisoning, after her widely documented struggles with substance abuse and eating disorders.

Thursday (14 September) would have been Winehouse’s 40th birthday. To observe the milestone, Winehouse’s original band returned to an old haunt of hers in Camden to appear in a new set of photos.

On Wednesday (13 September), The Amy Winehouse Band – comprised of Ade Omotayo, Dale Davis, Nathan Allen and Hawi Gondwe – gathered at the Hawley Arms in London on the eve of her 40th birthday.

Winehouse was known to frequent the Hawley Arms and was often photographed leaving the pub at the height of her career.

In 2019, a mohair leopard-pring pattern cardigan by Dolce and Gabbana that she had been pictured in near the pub was exhibited at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. A photo-realistic image of the singer also appeared on one of the walls behind the venue in 2021, 10 years on from her death.

Marking her birthday, Winehouse’s band also visited the Hawley Arms mural and the Amy Winehouse statue in the Camden Stables Market. The bronze sculpture was unveiled on 14 September 2014, on the day that Winehouse would have turned 31.

From L-R: Dale Davis, Hawi Gondwe, Ade Omotayo and Nathan Allen of the Amy Winehouse Band at the Hawley Arms (PA)

To observe the milestone, The Amy Winehouse Band will also hold a live concert in the London borough in December.

The special show in memory of Winehouse will take place at Koko in Camden on 22 December. Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday at 10am and general sale on Friday (15 September).

In 2022 and 2023, The Amy Winehouse Band toured their show Forever Amy all over Europe, fronted by vocalist Bronte Shande.

The band is led by Winehouse’s long-term musical director and bass player Davis, who is also a music consultant on controversial forthcoming biopic Back To Black. Davis reportedly spoke to the singer on the phone three hours before her death in 2011.

Winehouse on stage in 2008 (Getty Images)

Industry star Marisa Abela is set to play Winehouse in the film, which is being directed by Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Abela’s casting was widely criticised by many fans, who argued that the actor doesn’t look anything like Winehouse. Filming of the biopic began in London in January, with photographs surfacing on social media showing the actor playing the role.

However, Davis defended Abela’s casting, saying that her performance as Winehouse was “evocative”.

“There are certain times when I look at Marisa and I’m reminded of Amy, especially in the make-up and sometimes when she talks,” he said.

“I’m actually taken back to moments in time. It’s quite evocative in that way.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040