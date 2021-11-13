The first look at ITV’s special An Audience with Adele has been released, offering a glimpse of what to expect from the concert special.

The exclusive filmed concert will air on 21 November, two days after the singer releases her highly anticipated fourth studio album, 30.

In the clip, Adele is seen performing songs including “Hello” and her recent single “Easy on Me”.

She also interacts with some of the celebrity guests in the audience, including Samuel L Jackson, Stormzy and Emma Watson.

In one moment, Stormzy is seen singing along to Adele’s performance of “Someone Like You”.

The one-off concert was held at the London Palladium in front of a specially invited audience of Adele’s friends, family, fans, her personal heroes, fellow musicians, actors and sports personalities.

It will be available to watch on 19 November on ITV and ITV Hub.

The clip was released the day before Adele appears in an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, One Night Only, where she will also perform her new music.

Speaking about why she wanted to interview Adele, Oprah says in the trailer: “Nobody’s more compelling with truth than Adele.”

She describes the TV event as a “very special night”.

Speaking about her performance for the special, Adele said: “It will look really elegant, then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes and stand-up. It will be real whip lash for ’em.”