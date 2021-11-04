Anderson .Paak launches new record label

Musician Anderson .Paak has launched his own new record label called Ape**** Inc.

The Grammy Award-winning artist announced the arrival of the label via a mock press-conference which you can watch below.

Speaking about the new label, .Paak said: “I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” .Paak said in the clip.

“This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.”

.Paak said he wanted to launch a more performance-focussed label imprint because he’s seeing fewer artists playing thier own instruments on stage.

“Where is the next generation that can play instruments?” .Paak asked. “I know they’re out there – don’t sell your instruments, this label wants to hear you!”

The ‘Ape’ in the labels title stands for “Anderson .Paak Empire”, while the end part of the label’s name means “we on some other s***”, as .Paak explained.

The label, which will be based in LA, is backed my Universal Music Group (UMG) and will be announcing its first singings soon.

Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG’s chairman and CEO said: “UMG has always strived to be a home for music’s best creators, innovators, disrupters and entrepreneurs, and one that operates globally to help artists expand their creative and commercial opportunities. Anderson .Paak has consistently created award-winning, culture shifting music and we are truly excited to work together to bring his bold and infectious vision for this new label to life.”

Next week, .Paak is set to release an album with Bruno Mars as part of their new Silk Sonic project. An Evening With Silk Sonic is due to arrive on 12 November and will feature the previously released singles “Leave The Door Open”, “Skate” and “Silk Sonic Intro”.