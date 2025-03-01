Soul singer Angie Stone dead at 63 after car crash
Stone rose to fame in the late 1970s as a member of the hip hop trio the Sequence
Acclaimed R&B and soul singer Angie Stone has died in a car accident at the age of 63, her representatives confirmed.
The late star's representative, Deborah R. Champagne, told TMZ that Stone left a performance in Montgomery, Alabama, early Saturday morning when she was killed in a car crash.
The “No More Rain” singer’s daughter, Diamond Stone, confirmed her death via Facebook on Saturday.
“My mommy is gone,” the 41-year-old wrote alongside several crying emojis.
Guy Todd Williams, better known as Rahiem from the Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, told Reuters that nine other passengers were in a van with Stone during the accident. He said she was the only fatality.
"She left her indelible mark on the music industry initially as a member of the legendary rap group Sequence," said Williams.
The Independent has reached out to Stone’s representatives and the Montgomery Police Department for comment.
Stone rose to fame in the late 1970s as a member of the hip hop trio the Sequence — the first all-female group signed to Sugar Hill Records.
She is survived by her son Michael Archer, daughter Diamond Stone and two grandchildren.
This is a breaking story
