Arcade Fire tour 2022: When do tickets go on sale for the UK WE tour?

Arcade Fire will showcase their latest instalment of dance-rock indie this autumn with a huge European and North American tour. Despite almost 20 years of performing, the band had not played a UK show in four years until the end of April this year.

The band took to the stage at Camden’s Koko where they announced their return to the UK indie scene with a night of explosive performances. Fans who missed this gig will be pleased to learn that the upcoming WE tour has a total of five UK dates.

The tour will begin at the end of August at Dublin’s 3Arena, before stopping for one night at Birmingham (Utilita Arena), Manchester (AO Arena), Glasgow (OVO Hydro) and London (The O2).

The next stop on the road is Lille, France. Arcade Fire will play a total of fourteen European shows across eight countries, with the majority in France and Germany. The tour caters mainly to Western Europe with the only Eastern gig playing in Warsaw, Poland.

There will be ten gigs across the United States, before returning to their native Canada for a final three shows. Interestingly, the band will not play a show in their hometown of Montreal, Canada. Instead, they will play Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto.

The We tour will round up an already exciting year for Arcade Fire. Only recently, the band returned to perform at Coachella, eight years after they headlined in 2014. After being added to the bill last minute, Arcade Fire played a relatively intimate yet crammed show in the Mojave Tent.

Here, the band introduced new songs to the setlist from their new album WE released last week (6 May), which has already received rave reviews from critics.

Fans have waited five years for this album, which also marks the departure of long-time member Win Butler. On Twitter, Butler wrote: “Hi friends- I’ve left Arcade Fire. I left at the end of last year after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed- and the band has changed- over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”

How do I get Arcade Fire tickets?

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and See Tickets, as well as the band’s website and via the venues. According to Stereoboard, ticket prices for the UK leg of the tour will range from £50 to £70 and are expected to sell out fast.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Arcade Fire has partnered with the social and environmental non-profit organisation PLUS1. This means that every $1/£1/€1 from each ticket bought will go to KANPE, a foundation that supports the most vulnerable communities in Haiti.

When do tickets go on sale?

The O2 presale has already ended, but the WE album pre-sale and LiveNation pre-sale will last until 9am 13 May. General sale begins 10am 13 May.

What are the UK and Ireland dates?