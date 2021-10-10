The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas says he ‘always wanted to be in the Arctic Monkeys’

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has admitted that he “always wanted to be in the Arctic Monkeys” in a new Instagram post.

Casablancas, 43, shared the revelation in an Instagram post, alongside an image parodying one of the Arctic Monkeys’ most famous album covers.

Writing on Instagram earlier today (10 October), the singer shared a picture of himself recreating the image from the cover of 2006’s Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.

The original album cover shows Chris McClure, the brother of Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure, with a cigarette in his mouth.

“lolll – i always wanted to be in the Arctic Monkeys,” wrote Casablancas, next to a picture of himself in a similar pose.

Fans of both bands reacted in amusement to the post on social media.

“Alex Turner having a mini heart attack reading this,” wrote one commenter, referring to the Sheffield band’s frontman.

“What is this? A crossover episode?” wrote someone else.

Another person enthused: “I can’t believe this is real.”

McClure himself responded to the post on Twitter, writing: “Anyone who knows me will know of my love for The Strokes.

“So when I see @Casablancas_J posting a photo pretending to be me. It’s reeeeaaaalllllly mad!!!!!”