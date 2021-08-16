A new Arctic Monkeys new album seems to have been revealed in a rather offhand manner.

The band, who hail from Sheffield, haven’t released new music since the 2018 record Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

While there has been no official announcement on when fans can expect their seventh album to be released, Twitter fan page @ArcticMonkeysUS highlighted a crucial development posted on the website of Suffolk wedding venue Butley Priory.

In the venue’s diary section for July, it’s claimed that Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick o’Malley recorded a new album there last month.

“Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing room, with their huge vaulted ceilings,” the newsletter read.

“Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice.”

The venue then added: “Thank you Arctic Monkeys.”

Wedding venue confirms Arctic Monkeys have recorded a new album (Butley Priory)

The paragraph has now been removed from the article.

Fans were left very excited by the news, who expressed their shock at the manner in which the news seems to have surfaced.

“I can already feel myself getting stressed just thinking about having to buy concert tickets again,” one fan wrote, with another adding: ”A 13th century priory in Suffolk being the first to break the news of a new Arctic Monkeys album is very much my jam.”

In January, drummer Helders said during an Instagram Live: “There’s definitely a desire from our end to do a new record as soon as possible,” confirming that a new album was in the “early stages”.

The Independent has contacted Domino Records and Butley Priory for comment.