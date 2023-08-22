Ariana Grande ‘parts ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ariana Grande has reportedly parted ways with her longtime manager Scooter Braun.

The pair have worked together for 10 years, ever since the Grammy award-winner released her debut album Yours Truly in 2013.

According to Billboard, Grande has now severed professional ties with Braun and his company SB Projects. Details about the alleged split have not been made public.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Braun, 42, and Grande, 30, for comment.

The news comes shortly after news emerged that Lovato is also reportedly leaving Braun’s management.

On Monday (21 August), Billboard was the first to report that the “Cool for the Summer” singer was seeking new management after splitting with SB Projects last month.

Lovato, 31, signed with Braun in 2019, writing on Instagram at the time: “Dreams came true for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER. And not just any manager but the one and only Scooter Braun.”

“Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter,” she continued. “Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey.”

Scooter Braun (left) and Demi Lovato (Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted Lovato’s representatives for comment.

There seems to be a pattern emerging, with Colombian superstar J Balvin having also departed SB Projects in May this year.

Last week, rumours circulated that Justin Bieber was also leaving Braun’s management after 16 years of working together. Representatives for both Bieber and Braun have since denied the reports.

Braun has famously been embroiled in a feud with Taylor Swift since 2019, when he purchased her longtime label, Big Machine Records and become the owner of the master recordings of her first six studio albums.

In November 2020, Braun sold the masters to an investment fund in a deal believed to be more than $300m (£234m).

Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber (AFP via Getty Images)

At the time of the sale, Swift – who had wished to buy the masters herself – condemned Braun and called him a “bully” and the “definition of a toxic male privilege in our industry”.

The singer, 33, was inspired to re-record her earlier music, resulting in her ongoing Taylor’s Version series.

So far she has recorded: Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The latest instalment 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is scheduled to arrive on 27 October.

This week (25 August), Grande will release a deluxe 10th anniversary edition of her debut album Yours Truly.