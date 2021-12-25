Ariana Grande appears to delete Twitter account

Singer’s profile has disappeared without warning

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 25 December 2021 10:55
Ariana Grande performs 'Imagine' at the 2020 Grammys

Ariana Grande appears to have deleted her Twitter account, with fans noticing it had disappeared on Christmas Eve.

The “Thank U, Next” singer’s profile on the social media platform now reads: “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”

Grande still remains active on Instagram. Her most recent Story at the time of writing is a picture of a dog wearing reindeer antlers.

Fans were not happy about the vanishing of Grande’s Twitter account. One distressed fan posted: “Ariana Grande deleted her twitter… I don’t know how my life can go on now…. all I know is pain.”

Grande was recently accused of adopting an “Asian” appearance in Instagram photos that have since been deleted.

Recommended

Grande, who appeared in images by a New York-based photographer Katia Temkin, was condemned by Instagram and TikTok users for so-called “Asian-fishing”.

The artist’s latest album, her sixth, is 2020’s Positions. In his three-star review, The Independent’s critic Adam White wrote: “Grande explores disco-funk, dirty-minded lyrics and neo-soul, but largely sticks to her comfort zone.”

Grande and Cynthia Erivo were recently cast in the main roles in film adaptation of Wicked.

Grande will play Glinda the Good Witch, while Erivo will portray musical’s main role of Elphaba.

