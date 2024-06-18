Ariana Grande stuns fans with ‘voice switch’ during interview

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ariana Grande fans were left stunned after a moment during a podcast interview appeared to show her “changing voices”.

The “Positions” singer appeared on the latest episode of actor Penn Badgley’s podcast, Podcrushed, in which she spoke about her music career and starring role in the forthcoming musical film, Wicked.

A clip from the 12 June episode that has gone viral on social media shows Grande, 30, laughing and speaking in a deeper register than fans are familiar with.

“That's the only thing I thought of,” she told Badgley, after agreeing that she felt like Austin Powers while recording new music.

Pausing, she then switched to a much higher, breathy voice as she continued: “Yeah, I've been writing a lot. Maybe there's some more. I would like to do a deluxe version at some point.”

“This voice change is sending me,” one viewer said, as they shared the clip in a post that has received more than 170,000 likes. “Regular Ariana was coming out for a second.”

“Me when I have to use my customer service voice,” another viewer joked.

Ariana Grande on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast ( Podcrushed/screengrab )

Some fans suggested that it was natural Grande, a singer, would have “different voices”.

“Yall acting like y'all's voices don't change in certain spaces and settings,” one wrote. “Her interview voice is no different, especially cause singers use [it] to preserve their vocals. Don't bring no dumb s*** over here.”

Grande herself spoke about the techniques she deploys to protect her voice as long ago as 2013, in an interview where she explained her higher tone.

“I've been speaking in a slightly higher placement than I usually speak in because I've been doing a lot of interviews and I'm trying to keep my voice healthy,” she said.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Ariana Grande stars in the new musical film adaptation of ‘Wicked’ ( Getty Images )

The “7 Rings” artist addressed the huge changes she underwent in order to play her Wicked character, Glinda, while working with acting coach Nancy Banks and voice coach Eric Vetro.

“Everything about me, I had to deconstruct to prove to them I could handle taking on this other person,” she told The Zach Sang Show in February.

“I had to completely erase popstar Ari, the person they know so well, because it's even harder to believe someone as someone else when you're so branded as one thing.”

Wicked is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on 27 November; a second installment is expected to follow on 26 November 2025.