Ariana Grande has revealed the forthcoming Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, will feature a never-before-heard, original song.

The 31-year-old pop star, who reprises her role as Glinda the Good Witch in Part Two of Jon M. Chu’s hit movie musical, scheduled for release on November 21, shared that the new track will show a side of her character that audiences have “never seen before.”

“It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey,” Grande teased on a recent episode of Variety’s Award Circuit podcast. “It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is.”

Of the track, written by composer Stephen Schwartz, she added: “It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

Grande also addressed the extensive voice and acting lessons she underwent in preparation for her dream role of Glinda.

“I started acting lessons a year before I even knew when the auditions were happening,” she explained. “I wanted to make sure I was ready. Transforming my voice to sing Glinda’s soprano parts took months. Pop singing and musical theater are so different. I had to retrain my muscles and reframe how I approached every note.”

Ariana Grande and her ‘Wicked’ co-star Cynthia Erivo ( AP )

She shared that “from the moment it was announced, I realized this role would live with me forever.”

Calling the opportunity an “honor,” she acknowledged that it “also comes with so much weight.”

“I wanted to do it justice. Glinda isn’t just a character to me — she’s a symbol of growth and love, and I wanted to give her everything I had,” Grande said.

The “Thank You, Next” Grammy-winning singer stars opposite Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, in the Golden Globe-nominated film.

Grande and Erivo’s exceptional performances have been hailed by audiences and critics alike, with The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey applauding them for their “phenomenal vocal talents” in her three-star review.

Wicked has smashed box-office records. After just six weeks in theaters, it generated $634 million in global ticket sales, making it the most successful Broadway musical adaptation ever. Mamma Mia had originally held the record with $611 million in 2008.

In the digital version, available for purchase now, fans are treated to several deleted scenes, including one exchange between Elphaba and Glinda, which shows the Good Witch in a rare and vulnerable light.

After Elphaba sends her classmates to sleep with a spell, she joins Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) to escape with a caged lion cub.

“I would’ve helped you if you needed someone,” Glinda says in the scene. “You could’ve picked me.”

Elphaba responds: “I’m sorry, it was a mistake. I won’t leave you behind again.”

Addressing the decision to cut the footage, Chu admitted that it was not an easy call, saying it “was one the hardest scenes to cut” from the movie because “it’s of the relationship and you really get to see Glinda’s side of things.”