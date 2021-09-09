Arlo Parks wins 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize

The winner of this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize has been unveiled tonight (September 9) at a ceremony in London.

West London singer-songwriter Arlo Parks was announced as this year’s winner by DJ Annie Mac at the event, which was held at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

Parks, 21, won Album of the Year with her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams. The album was released in January to widespread acclaim and The Independent’s critic Helen Brown called it “a spot of brightness in a dark year”.

Born Anaïs Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinho in west London to Nigerian and French-Chadian parents, Parks began writing to escape into a fantasy life, quickly establishing a style that combines emotional directness with a rich sensory palate.

Inspired by artists as diverse as Elliott Smith, Jill Scott, Frank Ocean and Portishead, she was only 17 when she began sending demos to the BBC. Success came quickly. Her trip-hoppy 2018 debut single “Cola”, which featured heavily in Michaela Coel’s BBC drama I May Destroy You, was written with producer Luca Buccellati and to date has been streamed over 15 million times on Spotify.

Parks performed song “Too Good” at the event, with host Lauren Laverne revealing that Parks told her she used to cycle past the venue on her way to school.

This is an artist who demonstrates how to be quietly strong in a world of extrovert noise, who expertly reflects the plurality of contemporary British life in their songs,” Mac said ahead of presenting Parks with her award. “We chose an artist with a singular voice,” she later added.

Accepting the winner’s trophy and a cheque for £25,000, Parks said: “Wow...I’m completely speechless. I don’t have the words. I just want to say a big thank you to my family...my team.

“This is something that came off a lot of hard work from a lot of different people...it took a lot of sacrifice and hard work to get here and there were moments when I wasn’t sure whether I’d make it through, but I’m here today.”

Performing at the AIM Independent Music Awards in August (Rex)

Others nominated for this year’s prize were Berwyn, Black Country New Road, Celeste, Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra, Ghetts, Hannah Peel, Laura Mvula, Mogwai, Nubya Garcia, Sault and Wolf Alice.

At the live ceremony this evening, there were live performances from Parks, Berwyn, Black Country, New Road, Celeste, Ghetts, Peel, Mvula, Mogwai, Garcia and Wolf Alice.

The winner of the 2020 Mercury Prize was London-based singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka for his third album ‘Kiwanuka’; he helped to judge this year’s entries.

In a joint statement ahead of the ceremony, the Mercury Prize judges - who also included Anna Calvi, Annie Mac, Jamie Cullum and more - said: “It is testament to the strength of British music that, during a year which saw musicians face the toughest challenges of their lives, so many remarkable albums came out nonetheless.

“There was an embarrassment of riches for this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize judges to choose from, but the final twelve show how diverse, vibrant and far-reaching British music continues to be. Choosing one winner out of twelve albums that bring so much hope for the future will be a challenge indeed.”

Speaking about Parks’ win, they added: “It was extremely difficult to choose a winner...There were so many strong albums of such diversity and character. But in the end we decided that Arlo Parks was an extremely worthy winner.

“Addressing such complex issues as mental health and sexuality with real empathy, displaying a lyrical wisdom that belied her 21 years, with Collapsed In Sunbeams Arlo Parks has created an album that has captured the spirit of the year in a positive, forward thinking fashion. It has the ability to reach out and remind a wider audience of the timeless art of the album. Arlo is an artist who connects deeply with her generation and reflects the plurality of contemporary British life.”