A$AP Rocky is out on bond after being arrested at the Los Angeles airport in connection with a shooting in November 2021.
The 33-year-old rapper, who is having a baby with his girlfriend Rihanna, was arriving on a private plane from Barbados when he was arrested.
According to multiple law enforcement sources, Rihanna was with Rocky when the arrest was made.
A search warrant has also been executed at the rapper’s residence in Los Angeles.
A$AP Rocky – real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers – was taken to jail at 12.42pm local time and bail was set at $550,000 (£421,291), according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department.
The rapper’s attorney Alan Jackson confirmed that his client had been arrested, and released three hours after posting bond.
Rocky is the suspect in a shooting that occured on 6 November near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue in California at approximately 10.15 pm, according to the LAPD.
In a statement, the police said the rapper allegedly fired a shot after an argument.
The shooting victim told the police that Rocky, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street.
He also claimed that the musician shot at him three to four times and that he believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand, according to police reports.
The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on 17 August.
