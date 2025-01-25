A$AP Rocky could face 24 years in prison as assault trial begins in LA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A$AP Rocky’s assault trial began in LA on Friday (24 January), with the rapper potentially facing 24 years in prison if found guilty.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, is accused of firing a gun at a former friend – Relli, born Terell Ephron – in a November 2021 incident.

Mayers has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old declined a plea offer from prosecutors who recommended ​​a seven-year suspended sentence, three years of probation and 180 days in jail in exchange for a guilty plea.

Mayers, who has maintained his innocence throughout legal proceedings, could face up to 24 years in prison if he is convicted.

On the first day of the trial, which is expected to last three weeks, Mayers’ lawyer said he fired blank shots from a prop gun in order to protect his friend.

Jurors were shown CCTV, which a prosecutor argued made it clear the musician had fired a gun at Ephron outside a parking garage in Hollywood.

But Mayers’ attorney, Joe Tacopina, said in the defence opening statement that the footage is meaningless without the testimony of the accuser, Ephron, who he argued is motivated by "jealousy, lies and greed". He told the court: "This case rises or falls on his credibility."

Rapper is the longtime partner of Rihanna ( Mike Coppola/Getty Images )

He said the gun was actually a "starter pistol" that only shot blanks, and that Mayers carried it for protection, something he argued Ephron knew.

The Grammy-nominated hip-hop star, fashion mogul and actor is the longtime partner of Rihanna, and the two have two young sons together. It has not been confirmed whether Rihanna will appear to support him in court, but his attorney has suggested it’s unlikely.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

“He’s very protective of Rihanna and doesn’t want her anywhere near this proceeding,” Tacopina said on behalf of his client. “But that’s a family decision they’ll make.”

Mayers was arrested in 2022 at a Los Angeles airport as he and Rihanna returned from a trip to Barbados. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bond.

The rapper has several big projects on the horizon. He is scheduled to be one of the headliners of the LA edition of the Rolling Loud festival in March, and was announced as one of the celebrity chairs for the Met Gala, set to be held in May.

He was also cast alongside Denzel Washington in a Spike Lee-directed film, Highest 2 Lowest, slated to open in summer.