A$AP Rocky officially announces relationship with ‘love of my life’ Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has officially announced he’s in a relationship with Rihanna, describing her as “the love of my life”.

The pair – who are longtime friends – have been rumoured to be dating since January 2020, with a source claiming they were together in December.

In a new interview with GQ, the rapper – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – opened up about his relationship with the “Umbrella” singer and Fenty cosmetics brand owner, whom he called “my lady”.

He added: “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

The rapper said that his forthcoming record, which is titled All Smiles and was filmed during a peaceful trip he took during lockdown, was “absolutely influenced” by Rihanna. He has collaborated with Smiths singer Morrissey on the new record.

In the same interview, he opened up about his experience in a Swedish prison after she was arrested in 2019 due to a street fight in Stockholm.

He was held in the Kronoberg jail until he was convicted of assault a month later.

Speaking about Donald Trump’s reported attempt to get him out of prison during his time as president, the rapper said: “He didn’t help – he made efforts and he rooted for me to come home, but he didn’t free me.”