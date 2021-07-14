Country music star Ashley Monroe reveals rare blood cancer diagnosis

US country singer Ashley Monroe has revealed she is starting chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer.

Monroe, a member of the band Pistol Annies, wrote on Instagram yesterday (13 July) that she had been diagnosed with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia after going to the doctor for routine lab work.

According to cancer.org, Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia is a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“A few months ago my dr was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anaemic,” Monroe, 34, wrote. “I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties , take some extra vitamins and call it a day.

“Well my red blood count just kept falling, and they found out my iron /b12/ folic acid numbers were actually fine. short story long, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch), and VOILA... a rare kind of blood c word called ‘waldenstrom macroglobulinemia’.”

Monroe added that she was “thankful” for the support of her family and friends, and for her “angel son”, whom she is “fighting for the most”.

Monroe formed the Pistol Annies alongside Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley in 2009. She has also enjoyed a successful solo career.